Safety features, devices to help keep your home safe in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our homes are supposed to be the safest place to be, but unknown issues can make the home more dangerous than it needs to be. Jason Kear owns True Blue Total House Care in west Knoxville and said fall prevention has been a priority for his business since he witnessed this in his home.

“My mother-in-law was here staying with us and she fell. She was packing up to go home and she left her bag there in the walkway and the strap was hanging out and she walked by, she caught the strap, fell, and hurt her shoulder,” Kear said.

Some things people can add to their bathrooms to keep older populations safe are tub doors and grab bars. A tub door allows people to walk into the tub or shower rather than stepping over the side, while the grab bar allows people to hold onto something while getting in and out.

If you don’t want to add features, there are plenty of other things you should check, including smoke detectors and fire extinguishers. It’s also important to have carbon monoxide detectors in your home.

“You don’t smell it like smoke so you just don’t know what’s happening, so if you don’t have a detector, you don’t know when that carbon monoxide is building up. If you’ve got gas in the house, it’s just good to have something alert you before it gets to a dangerous level,” Kear said.

People should also keep cords out of walkways, have good lighting around the house and check to make sure wall outlets work.

