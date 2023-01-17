Tennessee baseball ranked No. 2 in D1Baseball’s preseason top 25

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball sits just behind LSU at No. 2 in D1Baseball.com’s preseason top 25 rankings released Tuesday.

The defending SEC champion Vols won a program-record 57 games last season. The team fell a game shy of back-to-back trips to the College World Series when it lost its first game of the season when leading after six innings against Notre Dame.

Ole Miss (4th) and Texas A&M (5th) join Tennessee and LSU in the top five. No. 7 Florida, No. 8 Arkansas and No. 10 Vanderbilt give the SEC seven teams ranked in the top 10.

No. 20 Alabama and No. 23 South Carolina bring the total number of SEC teams in the rankings to nine, leading all conferences.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings.

Tennessee is set to play 38 home games at Lindsey Nelson Stadium – 12 of which will come against teams that advanced to the NCAA tournament in 2022. The Vols open their season away from home for just the second time since Vitello took over in 2018. They will travel to Arizona for the MLB Desert Invitational from February 17-19 in Phoenix.

UT returns to Knoxville to host Alabama A&M for its home opener on Tuesday, February 21.

