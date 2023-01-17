Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava gets the nod as top recruit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava is the No. 1 overall prospect in the country in the final 2023 ratings, according to On3 Recruits.

He’s the “most physically gifted quarterback” in the class, according to Charles Power, the Director of Scouting and Recruiting for On3 Sports.

The California signal caller, who is already on campus and even accompanied the team to the Orange Bowl in Miami, is currently in Hawaii.

The 5-star QB is getting ready for the Polynesian Bowl, a high school all-star game. Fans can watch him play this Friday at 9 p.m. on the NFL Network.

Iamaleava will be back on the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, campus next weekend.

