Tennessee softball comes in at No. 12 in D1Softball preseason rankings

After finishing the 2022 season with a 41-18 record and hosting a Regional, Tennessee softball lands at 12th in D1Softball.com’s preseason rankings.
Lady Vol softball
Lady Vol softball(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After finishing the 2022 season with a 41-18 record and hosting a Regional, Tennessee softball lands at 12th in D1Softball.com’s preseason rankings.

The University of Tennessee softball team—which has won 40 or more games in 19 straight seasons —returns All-American starting pitcher Ashley Rogers and picked up MAC Pitcher of the Year Payton Gottshall in the transfer portal for this upcoming campaign.

The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with nine ranked teams. Florida (No. 5), Alabama (No. 6), Arkansas (No. 8), Georgia (No. 10) were ranked ahead of the Lady Vols. Other Southeastern Conference teams ranked inside the top 25 include Kentucky (No. 16), LSU (No. 17), Auburn (No. 19), and Ole Miss (No. 25).

Oklahoma was selected as the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation as the Sooners look to win three national championships in a row. It’s a feat that only one other team—UCLA (No. 20 - has ever accomplished.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulf Mart, located at 238 Andrew Johnson Highway in Knoxville.
Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th
Newfound Gap Road reopens after heavy snow
Newfound Gap Road reopens after heavy snow
James Dellinger
Tennessee inmate on death row for Blount Co. murder dies
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29.
Missing Morgan County man found dead, sheriff says
Several COVID-related tax breaks are expiring this year, which could make a big difference for...
Don’t expect big refunds on your tax return this year, experts say

Latest News

Tennessee baseball
Tennessee baseball ranked No. 2 in D1Baseball’s preseason top 25
Don Mahoney
Webb School names Don Mahoney new head football coach
Tennessee basketball
Tennessee falls in AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll
Tom Brady to Tennessee? Titans would consider it: report