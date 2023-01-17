Tennessee softball comes in at No. 12 in D1Softball preseason rankings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After finishing the 2022 season with a 41-18 record and hosting a Regional, Tennessee softball lands at 12th in D1Softball.com’s preseason rankings.

The University of Tennessee softball team—which has won 40 or more games in 19 straight seasons —returns All-American starting pitcher Ashley Rogers and picked up MAC Pitcher of the Year Payton Gottshall in the transfer portal for this upcoming campaign.

The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with nine ranked teams. Florida (No. 5), Alabama (No. 6), Arkansas (No. 8), Georgia (No. 10) were ranked ahead of the Lady Vols. Other Southeastern Conference teams ranked inside the top 25 include Kentucky (No. 16), LSU (No. 17), Auburn (No. 19), and Ole Miss (No. 25).

Oklahoma was selected as the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation as the Sooners look to win three national championships in a row. It’s a feat that only one other team—UCLA (No. 20 - has ever accomplished.

