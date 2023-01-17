Tennessee state park asking for raptor food donations

The Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park are asking for donations to provide of a year of food and supplies for four raptors at their aviary.
FILE
FILE(WBTV)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park are asking for donations to provide of a year of food and supplies for four raptors at their aviary.

The park hosts four birds, all of whom are injured or are imprinted on humans and cannot be returned to the wild. Throughout the year, the park offers free educational programs, and now they are asking for some help.

Those interested in donating can do so through PayPal on the park’s website or mail to PO Box 3021, Crossville, TN 38557. Donators will be invited to a special bird show, to be announced at a later date.

