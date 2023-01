NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple outlets said the Tennessee Titans have hired Ran Carthon as the next general manager.

Carthon is currently the Director of Pro Personnel for the San Francisco 49ers.

Several outlets, including ESPN and the NFL Network, have announced the hire. The Titans have not confirmed the hire.

The Tennessee Titans are hiring San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon as their new general manager, sources me and @jeffdarlington — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 17, 2023

Sources: The #Titans have finalized the hire of #49ers executive Ran Carthon as their new GM. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2023

