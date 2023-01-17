Webb School names Don Mahoney new head football coach

Mahoney becomes just the second head coach in nearly four decades at Webb - as longtime coach David Meske announced his retirement following the 2022 season.
Don Mahoney
Don Mahoney(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former University of Tennessee offensive line coach Don Mahoney has been named the new head coach of the Webb School football team.

In addition to his football duties, Mahoney has also been named associate director of student-athlete development at Webb. Mahoney becomes just the second head coach in nearly four decades at Webb - as longtime coach David Meske announced his retirement following the 2022 season.

“Coaching for me is about teaching the importance of being an excellent student-athlete in the classroom, on the field, and in the community,” Mahoney said.

Mahoney got the seal of approval from Meske, too.

“Don brings a tremendous amount of coaching experience to Webb School,” Meske noted. “He is committed to the mission of our school and will help develop our student-athletes to their fullest potential. And as football coach, Don will be dedicated to making sure our players excel as student-athletes both on and off the field.”

Mahoney noted he was glad he got to work for Meske this past season.

“David Meske has set a standard of excellence at Webb on and off the field,” Mahoney said. “He is first-class at everything he does.”

On top of his four years of experience at UT, Mahoney spent 20 seasons coaching Division I football at Central Michigan, Tulane, Cincinnati and East Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulf Mart, located at 238 Andrew Johnson Highway in Knoxville.
Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th
Newfound Gap Road reopens after heavy snow
Newfound Gap Road reopens after heavy snow
James Dellinger
Tennessee inmate on death row for Blount Co. murder dies
Trooper Crouser found the owl on the side of the road in Knoxville.
WATCH: Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper rescues owl
Several COVID-related tax breaks are expiring this year, which could make a big difference for...
Don’t expect big refunds on your tax return this year, experts say

Latest News

Tennessee basketball
Tennessee falls in AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll
Tom Brady to Tennessee? Titans would consider it: report
Rickea Jackson, leading Lady Vols leading scorer against UGA
Lady Vols stay perfect in league play with win over Georgia
Tennessee falls to Kentucky at Thompson-Boling Arena