Webb School names Don Mahoney new head football coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former University of Tennessee offensive line coach Don Mahoney has been named the new head coach of the Webb School football team.

In addition to his football duties, Mahoney has also been named associate director of student-athlete development at Webb. Mahoney becomes just the second head coach in nearly four decades at Webb - as longtime coach David Meske announced his retirement following the 2022 season.

“Coaching for me is about teaching the importance of being an excellent student-athlete in the classroom, on the field, and in the community,” Mahoney said.

Mahoney got the seal of approval from Meske, too.

“Don brings a tremendous amount of coaching experience to Webb School,” Meske noted. “He is committed to the mission of our school and will help develop our student-athletes to their fullest potential. And as football coach, Don will be dedicated to making sure our players excel as student-athletes both on and off the field.”

Mahoney noted he was glad he got to work for Meske this past season.

“David Meske has set a standard of excellence at Webb on and off the field,” Mahoney said. “He is first-class at everything he does.”

On top of his four years of experience at UT, Mahoney spent 20 seasons coaching Division I football at Central Michigan, Tulane, Cincinnati and East Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.