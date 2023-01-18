$365K in stolen property seized by Knox County Sheriff’s Office task force

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials released the details of the yearly Organized Retail Crime Holliday Taskforce.

This holiday season, 473 people were arrested or cited for a number of crimes, including theft, narcotic sales/possession, murder and violating the Organized Retail Crime Prevention Act.

“The unit operates throughout the year but ramps up enforcement with additional officers during the holiday season to keep our citizens safe and protect our retailers who are being targeted,” Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said in a media release.

Around $365,000 in stolen property or funds were seized by the KCSO task force, according to the release. Deputies also seized a significant amount of narcotics, including 1.08 kilos of fentanyl, over 1,000,000 lethal doses, several hundred fentanyl pills, 2.63 kilos of meth and over 10 kilos of marijuana.

“The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Organized Retail Crime Taskforce did an exceptional job of ensuring citizens had the safest holiday shopping experience possible,” Spangler said. “We are thankful for our retail partners who help identify potential safety threats and those who actively participate in shoplifting and other fraudulent/illegal activity.”

