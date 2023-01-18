7th grader awake after suffering 2 cardiac arrests, medically-induced coma

A Holyoke seventh grader is now out of her medically induced coma nearly a week after she suffered two cardiac arrest episodes. (SOURCE: WGGB)
By Maria Wilson, Samantha O'Connor and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - A seventh grader in Massachusetts is now awake after she suffered two cardiac arrest episodes and entered a coma for a half a week.

After Nevaeh Vieira spent four days in a medically induced coma, her mother, Krissy Vieira, told WGGB that her daughter is expected to make a full recovery.

The seventh grader collapsed in her mother’s bedroom last weekend after complaining of chest pains.

She reportedly suffered from two cardiac arrests and was placed into a medically induced coma for four days so that her body could recover.

Doctors said Nevaeh suffered some minor brain damage from a stroke she sustained from a lack of oxygen.

Nevaeh’s mother quickly sprung into action after her daughter collapsed and began administering chest compressions until EMTs arrived. Dr. John Kelley said the act probably saved Nevaeh’s life.

“Having an immediate response like that within minutes of the event is absolutely crucial … If you have no circulation to the brain for five minutes or more, it’s very unlikely you’re going to get the person back,” Kelley said.

Kelley said cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, is something people should be trained in and know how to do for these kinds of situations.

Nevaeh is now in the pediatric intensive care unit, but is expected to make a full recovery at this time.

