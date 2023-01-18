Additives in bacon and sausage might lead to diabetes, study says

A French study says that additives in foods like sausage and bacon may lead to diabetes.
A French study says that additives in foods like sausage and bacon may lead to diabetes.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The food additives that give foods like bacon and sausage their characteristic color and flavor could be causing type 2 diabetes, according to a study.

A research team in France found that nitrates and nitrites raise the risk of metabolic disease.

The team assessed data collected from over 100,000 people over a 14-year period and found that those with a higher intake of nitrites, specifically from food additives, had a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Food producers commonly use these preservatives to increase the shelf life of cured meats and other processed foods.

They also keep meat from losing its red color, while providing more flavor.

Over 37 million in the U.S. have diabetes and 90% of those cases are type 2 diabetes, which is commonly caused by unhealthy lifestyles and poor eating.

Obesity raises the risk of developing the condition six-fold.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The "significant" crash happened Tuesday evening.
Drivers charged after deadly crash; two children in critical condition, officials say
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29.
Missing Morgan County man found dead, sheriff says
Several COVID-related tax breaks are expiring this year, which could make a big difference for...
Don’t expect big refunds on your tax return this year, experts say
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Shooting on East Magnolia
KPD: Two 15-year-olds charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting

Latest News

The "significant" crash happened Tuesday evening.
Drivers charged after deadly crash; two children in critical condition, officials say
A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the...
Ukraine interior minister, others killed in helicopter crash
Tennessee Titans
Titans hire 49ers exec as next GM: reports
Party City for years has faced increased competition from Walmart and Target and that pressure...
Party City, amid rising prices, seeks bankruptcy protection
Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty of...
Court to hear appeal of ex-officer in murder of George Floyd