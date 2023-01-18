DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee

By Christyn Allen
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9. Now, they’re trying to identify three other bodies found in Tennessee.

“We use advanced DNA testing, investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s and unidentified remains,” said Cairenn Binder, director of education for the DNA Doe Project.

The nonprofit finds familial DNA matches to the deceased and builds their family tree, hoping it leads to identification.

Right now, they’re trying to identify a woman found in Maury County in 1975, a man in Hamilton County in 2006 and a woman in LaVergne in 2007.

The longer a case stays cold, the harder it is to identify remains.

“Our name is our birthright. It’s our identity. We all think about our impact on this world and what we’ll be known for after we’re gone,” said Binder. “John and Jane Does deserve that as much as anyone. Their name was the first thing given to them when they were born and they deserve it in death, as well.”

You can help DNA Doe Project in their effort to identify remains. To learn more, click here.

