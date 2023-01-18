Dolly Parton birthday bash planned in Sevierville

The Pines was home to Dolly Parton’s first paid performance, and now the building planned a birthday party in her honor.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A historic building in Dolly Parton’s career planned to celebrate her birthday and debut a new mural in her honor on Thursday in downtown Sevierville.

Maisie Thompson called it a labor of love as she put the finishing touches on the mural of Dolly.

“To The Pines, they wanted a mural that paid tribute to Dolly’s history with this building but also that reflected the love that she has for this city and the love that the city has for her,” said Thompson.

She has worked on the project for months, and it is finally coming together on the historic wall.

“It’s a tall order. It’s an awesome responsibility. I’m very honored,” Thompson said.

Dolly’s history with The Pines dates back more than 60 years when she had her first paid performance in the building. Now they’re ready to celebrate her 77th birthday.

“We’re so excited to celebrate her. She got her start here at The Pines. She had her first paid performance at the age of 10. So we’re excited to celebrate where she’s gone from there,” said Jessica Winspear with The Pines.

The party that is all about Dolly is free and features a signature “Jolene” cocktail and 77 cupcakes.

“We are going all out. So we’ve got pink balloons. We’ve got cupcakes, we’re going to play Dolly hits and covers all night long,” added Winspear.

For Thompson, it’s a chance to show off her work. She hopes one day Dolly will stop in and see it.

“I hope she would see that it’s a labor of love. Not just from me, but from this community. And I hope that she would see that a lot of care and appreciation went into this project,” said Thompson.

The Dolly birthday bash starts at six in the evening. The Pine is located in downtown Sevierville on Court Avenue.

Maisie Thompson works to put the finishing touches on her piece of art at The Pines in...
Maisie Thompson works to put the finishing touches on her piece of art at The Pines in Sevierville.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

