Dolly Parton’s new album to feature Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks and more

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dolly Parton will soon grace the world and her fans with a new album. However, this time instead of releasing a country album, she’ll be releasing a rock album.

The album will feature the following people and more:

Cher

Paul McCartney

Miley Cyrus

P!nk

Elton John

Stevie Nicks

Her new album will be called “Rock Star.”

“Rock Star” is said to be released in Fall 2023, according to Entertainment Weekly.

She performed alongside one of the featured artists on her her new album. Cyrus and the country legend performed and hosted NBC’s New Year’s Eve special for 2022 into 2023.

In February 2022, Parton was announced as one of the inductees for the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Parton said that he felt like she had not earned the right to be inducted, and thought it would be in the best interest of fans and other nominees to bow out.

