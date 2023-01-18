Drivers charged after deadly crash; two children in critical condition, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died, and multiple were injured, including two children, in an East Knoxville crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD officers were called to a multi-vehicle crash on E. Magnolia Avenue near Milligan Street around 3:15 on Jan. 17.

The crash involved an orange Dodge Charger, a red Dodge Charger and a white Ford explorer, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.

According to a KPD investigation, both Chargers were racing down E. Magnolia Avenue and ran a red light at Milligan, striking the Ford Explorer.

The driver of the Ford was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he later died, according to Erland. The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time.

Two children—ages 11 and 5—were also transported to the hospital, where they remained in critical condition as of early Wednesday morning.

Following the crash, the orange Charger continued briefly and crashed into an occupied building. Nobody was hurt inside.

That home belongs to Breyauna Holloway, who told WVLT News that her two kids were home and upstairs at the time of the wreck.

“Complete carnage; I could not believe what I was seeing. It sounded like a bomb went off,” said Holloway, who is now trying to figure out where to stay while repairs to her home take place.

The drivers of the Chargers, who were found at the scene, were identified as Trinity Clark, 21, of Knoxville, and Tra’Shawn Glass, 20, of Knoxville.

Erland said both were charged with felony reckless endangerment and drag racing. Clark is in custody, and Glass is in the hospital and will be taken into custody when he is released. Additional charges are pending.

All lanes of Magnolia Avenue from Milligan to Castle were closed for hours, eventually opening at 8:00 p.m.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

An update on the fatal crash that occurred earlier this afternoon on E. Magnolia Avenue as two individuals have been charged with felony reckless endangerment and drag racing. Additional charges are pending.



More info here: https://t.co/MM682t2Tm0 pic.twitter.com/9C3jm62xc1 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.