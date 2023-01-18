East Tennessee man walks 52 miles for Isaiah 117 House

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Isaiah 117 House is a group that helps kids have a comfortable and safe place to stay as they await foster care.

On Tuesday, Mark Troutt walked 52 miles to raise awareness and money for Isaiah 117 House.

“I wanted to help people become aware and help people fund these homes and ministry and what they do,” said Troutt.

Troutt, a manager at Rusty Wallace Chevrolet in Clinton, stopped at multiple Rusty Wallace dealerships across his 52-mile journey, which started in Morristown and ended in Clinton.

During his walk, Troutt said he had people stop and donate, blow air horns, wave hello, and occasionally even walk alongside him.

Although enduring the rain and long miles, Troutt said the key was not to stop moving or sit down.

Overall he believes that by the end of the donations he collects and the match made by Rusty Wallace Automotive, the total amount of money donated to Isaiah 117 House will be somewhere from $70,000 to $80,000.

