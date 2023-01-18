First Alert: Cold front brings gusty rain and a few storms during Thursday’s morning commute

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day begins early Thursday morning as a cold front arrives. This front will bring us gusty rain to some storms just in time for the morning commute.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll hit an early low of 54 degrees late this evening to early overnight. Winds increase overnight and so do our temperatures. We’ll start out near 60 degrees as the gusty rain and storms arrive.

The First Alert Weather Day begins early Thursday morning with a broken line of rain and gusty winds. Wind could gust up to 30-40 mph. An isolated stronger storm is possible, but the main threat will be the pockets of heavy rainfall and gusty winds during the busy morning commute. The line pushes out of our region by 10 a.m.

We’ll be around 64 Thursday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds, but the winds continue with gusts between 20 and 30 mph the rest of the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few light mountain snow flurries are possible Thursday night into Friday morning, as the cooler air moves in again. Friday’s high is 50 degrees with a partly cloudy day.

The sunshine continues Saturday with highs in the lower 50s. Get out and enjoy the sunshine on Saturday because Sunday comes with clouds and rain again. The rain lingers overnight into early Monday morning where some of the higher elevations could see light snow showers.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we will continue to track on and off rain chances into next week with temperatures just slightly above or near average.

