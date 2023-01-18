Foggy today to gusty storms tomorrow, First Alert Weather mornings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have two different First Alert Weather Days, with the risks very different as well. Wednesday morning comes with areas of dense fog, then the next is Thursday morning when scattered gusty storms move through our area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds are moving in and trapping fog, so fog can linger throughout the day.

The density of fog is at its peak this morning, meaning it’s harder to see. This can vary from zero visibility to some moderate fog, so be prepared for sudden reductions in visibility. We’re starting the day around 46 degrees with by the morning.

Those clouds stick around all day, with some fog too, leaving our area in the upper 50s for the most part this afternoon.

We’ll hit an early low of 54 degrees late this evening to early overnight, then winds increase and so do the temperatures. We’ll be around 60 degrees in the morning, as gusts pick up to 40 mph and scattered downpours and storms move in. A few stronger storms are possible during the morning commute.

LOOKING AHEAD

The First Alert Weather Day starts Thursday with that broken line of rain and storms, meaning not everyone sees the rain but the gusty conditions can impact more. This storms move east and clear our area by 10 AM.

We’ll be around 64 Thursday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds, but the winds continue with gusts between 20 and 30 mph the rest of the day.

A few light mountain snow showers are possible Thursday night into Friday morning, as the cooler air moves in again. Friday’s high is 50 degrees with a partly cloudy day.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, Saturday is mostly sunny but showers move in again Sunday. We’re looking at some light to moderate rain throughout the day, then changing to some spotty snow showers in the higher elevations Sunday night into Monday morning. Another round of showers moves in again next Tuesday evening through Wednesday.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

