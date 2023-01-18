Funeral home worker accused of sexually abusing corpse found dead by suicide, officials say

A funeral home employee allegedly caught sexually abusing a corpse later found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. (Source: WEAR)
By Yona Gavino
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) – A funeral home worker in the Florida Panhandle allegedly was caught sexually abusing a corpse.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the worker later killed himself.

Employees at the Oak Lawn Funeral Home asked not to be identified but said they are cooperating with the police investigation following an employee’s report that they walked in on a co-worker sexually abusing a corpse.

Tim Brown is a client of the funeral home finalizing plans for his father’s burial.

“That is wild. I can’t believe it,” he said.

Brown said he saw deputies at the funeral home and was stunned to learn why.

“That does give me second thoughts, but I think he’s already been cremated, so I think he’s safe,” he said. “But, it is disturbing. I’m glad it wasn’t my mom that was here.”

When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene that morning, they said the suspect was gone.

The suspect’s vehicle was later discovered, and police said he was found dead inside after shooting himself.

The funeral home said they are notifying clients, hoping to ease concerns.

“Out of respect for the privacy and confidentiality of the families, we are not in a position to comment,” the funeral home said in a statement. “We will continue to fully cooperate with the sheriff’s office.”

The sheriff’s office hasn’t identified the suspect or released any further details on the case as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WEAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The "significant" crash happened Tuesday evening.
Drivers charged after deadly crash; two children in critical condition, officials say
Several COVID-related tax breaks are expiring this year, which could make a big difference for...
Don’t expect big refunds on your tax return this year, experts say
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29.
Missing Morgan County man found dead, sheriff says
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Shooting on East Magnolia
KPD: Two 15-year-olds charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting

Latest News

Young Calvin Theetge with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and assembled Bengals players.
Bengals players, coach break practice to recognize young superfan with Down syndrome
Authorities reported an arrest warrant was issued for Brian Walshe charging him with the murder...
Prosecutor: Brian Walshe looked up how to dispose of body
Brian Walshe appears in court after he was charged with murdering his wife, Ana Walshe.
Prosecutors: Instead of divorce, Brian Walshe dismembered his wife
FILE - Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs at halftime during of an NFL football game between...
Rapper Flo Rida awarded $82.6M for breach of contract case
Friends of Ana Walshe are heartbroken as her husband faces a murder charge. (WBZ, COHASSET PD,...
Friends of Ana Walshe react to husband's murder charge