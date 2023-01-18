Home for at-risk youth, families in need left unlivable after deadly crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nine people are looking for a place to stay after a car crashed into the Safe Haven Teen Empowerment House Tuesday evening.

An orange Dodge Charger crashed into the building’s foundation, after drag racing with another vehicle. Because of the damage, the house is now unlivable.

Safe Haven Teen Empowerment House is an organization that gives at-risk teens and families in need a place to stay.

Nine people lived in the house. One person lived on the first floor, while eight people were living in two upstairs apartments.

“This is their home. Just like that, in a matter of seconds, things have changed for them,” said the founder of Safe Haven, Lawrence Williams.

Nobody was injured, but Knoxville Fire Department crews had to rescue two children from an upstairs apartment. The impact of the crash dismounted an exterior staircase on the building and the only entrance to one of the upstairs apartments.

The priority for Safe Haven is finding a new shelter for its residents. All nine people are without permanent shelter.

“One young man had to stay in the car. The other family went to a hotel, but what do they do tonight?” Williams said. “Right now we’re working on trying to get them placement and things like that, because we’re not allowing that young man to sleep in his car tonight.”

Safe Haven doesn’t know how much it will cost to repair the damage, but they know it will be beyond their budget. The organization does not receive any grant or government funding.

“If God puts it on your heart to give, give. We do believe one thing about it: We’ve been here, and God has provided. That’s all we got is our faith,” said Williams.

You can mail donations to 3010 Magnolia Ave, Knoxville, TN 37914 or contact the organization at (865) 334-4806.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.