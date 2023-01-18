How to volunteer at Tennessee elephant sanctuary

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) – You can now sign up to volunteer at an elephant sanctuary in Tennessee.

The Elephant Sanctuary, 27 E. Main St. in Hohenwald, is accepting applications for its 2023 Volunteer Days.

Each year, people from all over the world travel to Hohenwald to spend a day volunteering along with sanctuary staff. Projects include harvesting bamboo, painting, raking, unloading hay trucks, clearing brush or creating food items.

To be eligible to volunteer, applicants must:

Give a one-time gift of $50 or more

Be 18 or 15-17 with a parent/guardian’s written consent

Be in fair physical condition

Be comfortable working outdoors in extreme heat, rain or cold

Submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to Volunteer Day

The sanctuary will use a lottery to randomly select names from the applicant pool to be invited to participate. The sanctuary does not guarantee those chosen to volunteer will see elephants.

To volunteer, click here. Applications remain open from Jan. 18 to Feb. 5.

