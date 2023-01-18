How to volunteer at Tennessee elephant sanctuary
Volunteers can harvest bamboo, paint, rake and more.
HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) – You can now sign up to volunteer at an elephant sanctuary in Tennessee.
The Elephant Sanctuary, 27 E. Main St. in Hohenwald, is accepting applications for its 2023 Volunteer Days.
Each year, people from all over the world travel to Hohenwald to spend a day volunteering along with sanctuary staff. Projects include harvesting bamboo, painting, raking, unloading hay trucks, clearing brush or creating food items.
To be eligible to volunteer, applicants must:
- Give a one-time gift of $50 or more
- Be 18 or 15-17 with a parent/guardian’s written consent
- Be in fair physical condition
- Be comfortable working outdoors in extreme heat, rain or cold
- Submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to Volunteer Day
The sanctuary will use a lottery to randomly select names from the applicant pool to be invited to participate. The sanctuary does not guarantee those chosen to volunteer will see elephants.
To volunteer, click here. Applications remain open from Jan. 18 to Feb. 5.
