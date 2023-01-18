Knox County to offer tree seedlings for Tennessee Tree Day

Knox County will be participating in Tennessee Tree Day in 2023, offering tree seedlings for people to plant and hoping to plant 95,000 trees to the area.
(Pexels.com)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County will be participating in Tennessee Tree Day in 2023, offering tree seedlings for people to plant, with a goal of bringing 95,000 trees to the area.

Tennessee Tree Day is celebrated on March 18 and is the largest community tree-planting project of its kind. Anyone is allowed to participate in the celebrations by making a donation for a seedling that they can plant.

The county will be offering orders Sunday, Feb. 26, starting at just $1.99 each. Available trees will include Elderberry, Flowering Dogwood, Indigo Bush, Cherrybark Oak, White Oak, Pecan, Eastern Redbud, Tulip Poplar, Virginia Pine and Persimmon.

Those who purchase a seedling can pick it up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at UT Botanical Gardens (2518 Jacob Drive) on Saturday, March 18. Can’t make it? There’s other options too.

