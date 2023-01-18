Knox County to offer tree seedlings for Tennessee Tree Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County will be participating in Tennessee Tree Day in 2023, offering tree seedlings for people to plant, with a goal of bringing 95,000 trees to the area.

Tennessee Tree Day is celebrated on March 18 and is the largest community tree-planting project of its kind. Anyone is allowed to participate in the celebrations by making a donation for a seedling that they can plant.

The county will be offering orders Sunday, Feb. 26, starting at just $1.99 each. Available trees will include Elderberry, Flowering Dogwood, Indigo Bush, Cherrybark Oak, White Oak, Pecan, Eastern Redbud, Tulip Poplar, Virginia Pine and Persimmon.

Those who purchase a seedling can pick it up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at UT Botanical Gardens (2518 Jacob Drive) on Saturday, March 18. Can’t make it? There’s other options too.

