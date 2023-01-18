Knoxville Ice Bears rally behind KCSO Corporal who lost his home in a fire

By John Pirsos
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Ice Bears have a home game tomorrow night, and the front office is hoping the arena is filled not only to cheer on the team but to help out a Knox County Sheriff’s Office Corporal.

Cpl. Lance Thomas and his family lost almost everything in a New Year’s Eve house fire. Clothes, furniture and personal belongings were all lost in the blaze.

Now, the community is stepping in to help him and his family get back on their feet. Even the Ice Bears have a special promotion for tomorrow night’s game.

“Tragedy hit the family, their house burned down. They lost everything,” said Josh Shaffer, Director of Ticket Sales for the Ice Bears.

A Sevierville home was severely damaged after a fire on New Year's Eve.
A Sevierville home was severely damaged after a fire on New Year's Eve.(Sevierville Fire Department)

The family has been displaced since the New Year’s Eve fire.

“Our hockey family is our family,” Shaffer said.

Thomas is a season ticket holder for the Ice Bears and has been going to games for years, according to Shaffer.

The Ice Bears are trying to sell out section GG for Thursday night’s game against Fayetteville. All proceeds from ticket sales in that section will go towards helping Thomas and his family.

“We wanted to do something for him,” Shaffer said. “He does everything for Knoxville. He’s a passionate supporter of the Ice Bears, so we felt this was the right way to help him and his family rebuild.”

Shaffer said section GG has 110 seats, and each ticket is going for $20. A sellout would raise $2,200.

Shaffer is expecting a strong turnout, but there are still tickets available for that section.

The Thomas family is also raising money through a GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

