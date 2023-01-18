KY man accused of holding machete to woman’s throat, sheriff says

PINEVILLE. Ky. (WVLT) - A Kentucky man was arrested on Wednesday after a woman said he held a machete to her throat.

On Wednesday, deputies were sent to a home in regard to a domestic dispute. When they arrived, deputies found two small children in the driveway, frantically pointing to the backyard.

A sergeant who responded then saw the victim laying on the ground with John Wayne Girdner, 44 of Pineville, on top of her.

A release from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said Girdner was strangling the victim and punching her in the face.

Deputies had to use physical force and chemical spray to arrest Girdner after BCSD officials said he was combative and ignoring commands.

The victim told deputies that she and Girdner had been arguing all day. He also held a gun to her head and a machete to her throat just before deputies arrived, the victim said.

BCSD officials said a handgun and a machete were found at the scene near where the victim was assaulted.

After he was placed into the sergeant’s cruiser, BCSD officials said Girdner attempted to hide a small pouch that had a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine inside.

Girdner was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree strangulation, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree wanton endangerment, menacing, disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

