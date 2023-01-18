Kyle Grainger speaks to Pigeon Forge Rotary Club
The Pigeon Forge Rotary met Wednesday at the Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center and had a special guest.
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Bureau Chief and Meteorologist Kyle Grainger spent lunch on Wednesday talking to the Pigeon Forge Rotary Club.
Grainger spoke to the group of community leaders on the role weather plays in the diverse ecosystem of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park at the Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.