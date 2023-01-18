Kyle Grainger speaks to Pigeon Forge Rotary Club

By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Bureau Chief and Meteorologist Kyle Grainger spent lunch on Wednesday talking to the Pigeon Forge Rotary Club.

Grainger spoke to the group of community leaders on the role weather plays in the diverse ecosystem of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park at the Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center

Kyle Grainger speaks to the Pigeon Forge Rotary.
Kyle Grainger speaks to the Pigeon Forge Rotary.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

