Man arrested for allegedly dumping puppies will not be charged, DA says

The Morgan County Grand Jury heard testimony regarding Tyler Underwood and the death of five puppies.
Tyler Underwood
Tyler Underwood(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The man arrested for allegedly dumping puppies over a bridge will not face criminal charges, according to Morgan County District Attorney General Russell Johnson.

The Morgan County Grand Jury met to hear testimony from several cases on Wednesday, including the case involving Tyler Underwood and the death of five puppies.

Underwood was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a Class E felony, for allegedly intentionally killing five of six puppies by placing them in a plastic tote and throwing them off a bridge.

Only one of the puppies survived.

Johnson said the animals were discovered by a person driving by who reported the incident to the authorities. Authorities were able to track the puppies back to Underwood using a Facebook post and an anonymous tip.

When interviewed, Underwood said that he was looking to give away the puppies and had posted to Facebook hoping to give the puppies homes. Johnson said Underwood found a home for one puppy but was unsuccessful in finding more.

Johnson said when Underwood wasn’t able to give away all the puppies, he “disposed” of the remaining six puppies by allegedly tossing them over the bridge.

The grand jury heard testimony from law enforcement and voted not to return a “True Bill” on the indictment that would have charged Underwood.

In Tennessee, at least 12 of the 13 grand jurors must vote in favor to return an indictment. However, the grand jury members did not.

“The law is that if even two of the thirteen votes not to return a True Bill indictment, this results in a ‘No Bill’ of the indictment, meaning that no criminal charges will be forthcoming,” Johnson said.

The deliberations and vote of the grand jury is secret, according to Johnson.

