One Knoxville SC launches youth club foundation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club, the Scruffy City’s professional soccer team, announced the launch of One Knox Collective, a non-profit aimed at fostering a youth soccer community across the city.

Since it began, leaders at OKSC have made helping the community a priority for the club. Now, the club is partnering with two existing youth soccer clubs, Knoxville Football Club (also known as Knoxville Crush) and Knoxville Reds, to form the One Knoxville Youth Club.

“For us, One Knoxville has always been about making a positive impact in our community through soccer,” said Sam Weisbord, One Knox’s Director of Growth. “Our mission, as a club, is to give every child in Knoxville access to the benefits of playing the game in a fun, safe and welcoming environment. Today, with the launch of our nonprofit arm - the One Knox Collective - we’re taking an important step in that direction.”

Weisbord will be transitioning to the Executive Director of One Knox Collective.

The new youth club will focus on making soccer accessible all across Knoxville by offering development-oriented programs for young players.

“Knoxville Football Club is excited to be partnering with One Knox to bring something special to the Knoxville soccer community,” said Kevin Shockley, President of Knoxville Football Club. “We believe that One Knox will continue the philanthropic culture and family atmosphere that has been the hallmark of Crush through its history. Our board felt that becoming part of a larger non-profit organization with access to broader resources would be a benefit to our players.”

“Knoxville Reds have been looking for the perfect partnership to open up more opportunities and pathways for our families,” said Derrick Long, Director of Coaching at Knoxville Reds. “Partnering with One Knoxville Youth Club is a huge step for our players and will propel us to levels that have been always out of reach. The level of professionalism with One Knox is unmatched. Reds is stoked about what the future holds.” Long will be the Girls Director of Coaching for One Knoxville Youth Club.

The program will be a part of the USL Academy. As part of the USL structure, One Knoxville has access to resources to the league, meaning One Knox’s young players will be going head-to-head with players from other USL clubs across the country.

