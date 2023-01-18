Police searching for car involved in North Knoxville shooting

Officials said a small, dark-colored sedan that was involved in the shooting left the scene before officers arrived.
Investigators are on the scene of a shooting with a victim in the 1200 block of Bradshaw Garden Rd.(KPD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators are searching for a vehicle involved in a Tuesday night shooting, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD investigators were in the 1200 block of Bradshaw Garden Road at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 for a shooting, officials said.

A preliminary investigation showed that a physical altercation occurred and shots were fired, according to a release from KPD.

Those with information are urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

