Police searching for car involved in North Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators are searching for a vehicle involved in a Tuesday night shooting, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD investigators were in the 1200 block of Bradshaw Garden Road at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 for a shooting, officials said.

A preliminary investigation showed that a physical altercation occurred and shots were fired, according to a release from KPD.

Officials said a small, dark-colored sedan that was involved in the shooting left the scene before officers arrived.

Those with information are urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Investigators are on the scene of a shooting with a victim in the 1200 block of Bradshaw Garden Rd. Preliminarily appears that a physical altercation occurred & shots were fired. A small dark-colored sedan that was involved in the shooting left the scene prior to officer arrival. pic.twitter.com/BLbvf0nayB — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 18, 2023

