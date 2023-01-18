Knox Co. Commission proposes new highway bypass around Knoxville

Knox County commission meeting voting on I-40 and I-75 Bypass.
It’s no surprise if you drive to work—or anywhere—on I-40 or I-75, you have to battle an enormous amount of traffic at really any time of the day.
By Ellie Byrd
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s no surprise if you drive to work—or anywhere—on I-40 or I-75, you have to battle an enormous amount of traffic at any time of the day. The Knoxville County Commission, at Tuesday’s meeting, recognized that traffic congestion throughout Knox County is becoming a more predominant issue that requires long-term solutions.

Knox County is located at the crossroads of the country, with over a third of the United States population living within a 500-mile radius of Knoxville.

According to a recent Advance Knox presentation, Knox County’s population has grown 50% over the last 40 years, and with that same growth trajectory, the local county population will exceed 550,000 by 2040, with the greater Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) population expected to exceed 1,100,000 citizens.

Larsen Jay, Knox County Commissioner, said this is something the area needs desperately because of the growth that we continue to see.

”I think that’s important you need a healthy economy full of people that can move freely, goods and services can move freely and enjoy their quality of life without sitting in traffic all day,” said Jay.

Knox County contains several of the most traveled national highways, with I-40 / I-75 running concurrently for 18 miles through the heart of an already congested urban area. Jay told WVLT News how necessary this bypass would be people how many people travel through our site.

“Traffic has gotten worse, our congestion has gotten worse, our growth is imminent, and we are the regional hub for all of East Tennessee, and as such, that comes with growing pains, and one of those is just the congestion and the traffic that continues to build and knowing how long these projects take knowing how long it takes to get funded and even come up with a concept you have to start somewhere,” said Jay.

Approximately 182,000 vehicles travel through the I-40 and I-75 corridor daily, with 16% of the traffic being commercial vehicles. Amy Nolen, who is the Vice President of Regional Enhancement for the County, said that since 80% of America travels through Knoxville, the bypass will only help the safety of the drivers more.

“We are always going to be a freight corridor, and that’s good that’s added a lot of manufacturing jobs a lot of distribution jobs to this region, but we also have a lot of freight that comes in from north Carolina and out of Arkansas,” said Nolan.

Without establishing a new bypass highway to divert traffic around Knoxville, the rapidly deteriorating congestion negatively affects the quality of life of people and deters the free-flow of goods and services, while inevitably harming growth, tourism, commerce and future economic opportunities.

They voted to approve a study at the meeting to determine the best area for the bypass. As a result, no plans or building will start, but once it does start, Larsen Jay expects it to be completed in 10-20 years.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulf Mart, located at 238 Andrew Johnson Highway in Knoxville.
Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th
Newfound Gap Road reopens after heavy snow
Newfound Gap Road reopens after heavy snow
James Dellinger
Tennessee inmate on death row for Blount Co. murder dies
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29.
Missing Morgan County man found dead, sheriff says
Several COVID-related tax breaks are expiring this year, which could make a big difference for...
Don’t expect big refunds on your tax return this year, experts say

Latest News

Investigators are on the scene of a shooting with a victim in the 1200 block of Bradshaw Garden...
Police investigating after North Knoxville shooting
Gusty rain and storms arrive Thursday morning
Dense fog Wednesday ahead of a line of storms with Thursday’s First Alert Weather Day
Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
Vols get over the Hump at Miss. State
#9 Tennessee looking to rebound following loss to Kentucky
Vols going head to head with Mississippi State Tuesday