Knox Co. Commission proposes new highway bypass around Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s no surprise if you drive to work—or anywhere—on I-40 or I-75, you have to battle an enormous amount of traffic at any time of the day. The Knoxville County Commission, at Tuesday’s meeting, recognized that traffic congestion throughout Knox County is becoming a more predominant issue that requires long-term solutions.

Knox County is located at the crossroads of the country, with over a third of the United States population living within a 500-mile radius of Knoxville.

According to a recent Advance Knox presentation, Knox County’s population has grown 50% over the last 40 years, and with that same growth trajectory, the local county population will exceed 550,000 by 2040, with the greater Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) population expected to exceed 1,100,000 citizens.

Larsen Jay, Knox County Commissioner, said this is something the area needs desperately because of the growth that we continue to see.

”I think that’s important you need a healthy economy full of people that can move freely, goods and services can move freely and enjoy their quality of life without sitting in traffic all day,” said Jay.

Knox County contains several of the most traveled national highways, with I-40 / I-75 running concurrently for 18 miles through the heart of an already congested urban area. Jay told WVLT News how necessary this bypass would be people how many people travel through our site.

“Traffic has gotten worse, our congestion has gotten worse, our growth is imminent, and we are the regional hub for all of East Tennessee, and as such, that comes with growing pains, and one of those is just the congestion and the traffic that continues to build and knowing how long these projects take knowing how long it takes to get funded and even come up with a concept you have to start somewhere,” said Jay.

Approximately 182,000 vehicles travel through the I-40 and I-75 corridor daily, with 16% of the traffic being commercial vehicles. Amy Nolen, who is the Vice President of Regional Enhancement for the County, said that since 80% of America travels through Knoxville, the bypass will only help the safety of the drivers more.

“We are always going to be a freight corridor, and that’s good that’s added a lot of manufacturing jobs a lot of distribution jobs to this region, but we also have a lot of freight that comes in from north Carolina and out of Arkansas,” said Nolan.

Without establishing a new bypass highway to divert traffic around Knoxville, the rapidly deteriorating congestion negatively affects the quality of life of people and deters the free-flow of goods and services, while inevitably harming growth, tourism, commerce and future economic opportunities.

They voted to approve a study at the meeting to determine the best area for the bypass. As a result, no plans or building will start, but once it does start, Larsen Jay expects it to be completed in 10-20 years.

