Subcontractor dies after fall from bucket lift, police say

A cable company subcontractor died after falling from a bucket lift, like this one, that...
A cable company subcontractor died after falling from a bucket lift, like this one, that encountered utility wires while the vehicle was traveling on a road, officials said.(daseaford/Getty Images via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANGELEY, Maine (AP) — A cable company subcontractor died after falling from a bucket lift that encountered utility wires while the vehicle was traveling on a road, officials said.

The man was in the bucket, which was extended, when it hit utility wires suspended over Route 4, which also serves as Main Street in Rangeley, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene from injuries related to the fall on Tuesday morning, she said. The road was closed until 4 p.m.

The man worked for Consolidated Communications. The death remains under investigation by Maine State Police and the Department of Labor, Moss said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The "significant" crash happened Tuesday evening.
Drivers charged after deadly crash; two children in critical condition, officials say
Several COVID-related tax breaks are expiring this year, which could make a big difference for...
Don’t expect big refunds on your tax return this year, experts say
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29.
Missing Morgan County man found dead, sheriff says
Investigators are on the scene of a shooting with a victim in the 1200 block of Bradshaw Garden...
Police identify North Knoxville shooting victim, search for car ongoing
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison

Latest News

Prosecutors asked the court to keep Solomon Peña in custody.
Prosecutors: New Mexico candidate is a danger to community
Prosecutors asked the court to keep Solomon Peña in custody.
GOP candidate makes 1st court appearance
Pigeon Forge Rotary Club met at the Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center and had a special visitor.
Kyle Grainger speaks to Pigeon Forge Rotary Club
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. A group of...
Job cuts in tech sector spread, Microsoft lays off 10,000
Maisie Thompson works to put the finishing touches on her piece of art at The Pines in...
Dolly Parton birthday bash planned in Sevierville