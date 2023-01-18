Titans hire 49ers exec as next GM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have hired Ran Carthon as their next general manager.

Carthon has been with the San Francisco 49ers for the past six seasons as their Director of Player/Pro Personnel.

The Titans confirmed the hire on Wednesday morning after several sports outlets broke the news on Tuesday.

Big smiles for our new GM 😁 pic.twitter.com/83x73DxL4M — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 18, 2023

“We are excited to add Ran to our organization as our new general manager,” said Titans Controlling Owner Amy Adams Strunk. “He brings a variety of valuable experiences to our team – as a former player and a successful personnel executive for multiple teams. I was impressed with his natural leadership qualities and his ability to connect with people. With talent evaluation being critical to this role, the roster they have built in San Francisco stands out. He played an important role there constructing one of our league’s best teams.”

Carthon is a former NFL player who spent three seasons primarily with the Indianapolis Colts. His father, Maurice, also played in the NFL with New York Giants and Colts.

The Titans will formerly introduce Carthon during a press conference on Friday.

