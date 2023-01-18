Titans hire 49ers exec as next GM

The new general manager served as Director of Player Personnel for San Francisco.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans(Tennessee Titans/NFL)
By Chuck Morris and Chris Harris
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have hired Ran Carthon as their next general manager.

Carthon has been with the San Francisco 49ers for the past six seasons as their Director of Player/Pro Personnel.

The Titans confirmed the hire on Wednesday morning after several sports outlets broke the news on Tuesday.

Carthon is a former NFL player who spent three seasons primarily with the Indianapolis Colts. His father, Maurice, also played in the NFL with New York Giants and Colts.

The Titans will formerly introduce Carthon during a press conference on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The "significant" crash happened Tuesday evening.
Drivers charged after deadly crash; two children in critical condition, officials say
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29.
Missing Morgan County man found dead, sheriff says
Several COVID-related tax breaks are expiring this year, which could make a big difference for...
Don’t expect big refunds on your tax return this year, experts say
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Shooting on East Magnolia
KPD: Two 15-year-olds charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting

Latest News

Vols get over the Hump against Mississippi State
Vols get over the Hump against Mississippi State
Mahoney becomes just the second head coach in nearly four decades at Webb - as longtime coach...
Webb School names Don Mahoney new head football coach
Vol freshman QB now ranked as #1 overall prospect by On3 Sports
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava gets the nod as top recruit
Nico Iamaleava
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava gets the nod as top recruit