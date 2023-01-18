TN urgent care employees promised months of missing paychecks, but that didn’t happen


Advance Care Medical Urgent Care has closed facilities in three Tennessee cities after...
Advance Care Medical Urgent Care has closed facilities in three Tennessee cities after employees said they haven't been paid for months.(WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Employees at a Tennessee urgent care have not been paid in four months. Their boss told WSMV4 they would see four months of paychecks in their bank accounts Tuesday.

Chattanooga employees at Advance Care Medical said Josh Constantin, the man in charge of employee pay for Healthcare Solutions, asked for their bank account information.

Employees at the Chattanooga location said they reached out after they saw employees at the Clarksville location received their paychecks when they reached out to WSMV4.

One woman at the Chattanooga location said she’s waiting for $10,000, but she doesn’t plan to see the money deposited anytime soon.

“Maybe sometime this week and I’m praying. I find it hard to keep faith in anything they say because they constantly say one thing and then don’t follow through,” Terriest Harie, a provider at the Chattanooga location, said.

WSMV4 reached out to Constantin. He said all the payments for the Chattanooga locations have been processed. However, employees said the money has not hit their bank accounts yet.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The "significant" crash happened Tuesday evening.
Drivers charged after deadly crash; two children in critical condition, officials say
Several COVID-related tax breaks are expiring this year, which could make a big difference for...
Don’t expect big refunds on your tax return this year, experts say
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29.
Missing Morgan County man found dead, sheriff says
Investigators are on the scene of a shooting with a victim in the 1200 block of Bradshaw Garden...
Police identify North Knoxville shooting victim, search for car ongoing
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison

Latest News

Gusty storms Thursday morning
First Alert: Cold front brings gusty rain and a few storms during Thursday’s morning commute
A Sevierville home was severely damaged after a fire on New Year's Eve.
Sevierville home ‘severely’ damaged after New Year’s Eve fire
Knox County to offer tree seedlings for Tennessee Tree Day
Investigators are on the scene of a shooting with a victim in the 1200 block of Bradshaw Garden...
Police identify North Knoxville shooting victim, search for car ongoing
Gusty storms Thursday morning
Foggy today to gusty storms and a First Alert Weather Day tomorrow morning