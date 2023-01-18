Vols look to get over the Hump at Miss. State

#9 Tennessee looking to rebound following loss to Kentucky
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee (14-3, 4-1 SEC) is coming off its first SEC defeat of the season Saturday, falling to Kentucky, 63-56.

Despite the loss, senior forward Uros Plavsic had a career-best day, scoring a career-high 19 points on 9-for-11 shooting in a season-high 26 minutes.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between Tennessee and Mississippi State this season. The Vols defeated the Bulldogs in Knoxville on Jan. 3, 87-53, behind the fourth-highest field-goal percentage in program history (.692). The 34-point margin of victory was the largest margin of victory in the history of the 133-game series.

Could Vols match that shooting prowess at Humphrey Coliseum, aka The Hump? Not even close in the first thanks in large part to the absence of sharpshooters Tyreke Key (Illness) and Santi Vescovi, who aggravated his shoulder in last Saturday’s loss to the Wildcats.

Despite turning the ball over 11 times and shooting 2-15 from beyond the arc, 32% overall, the Vols would go on a 6-0 down the stretch to tie the game at 23 at halftime.

