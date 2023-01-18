Ways to keep up on your cat’s physical, mental health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Keeping up with your cat’s health can be tricky sometimes as they tend to hide their illnesses and injuries, according to Young-Williams Animal Center. Kari Parker with the animal center there are a handful of signs to know if your cat is in good health.

“If a cat is purring or rubbing against your hands and legs or even slow blinking, that’s a sign you’re doing things right. It’s important that you have mental and physical stimulation,” Parker said.

She also recommends people take their cats to the vet twice a year.

Cats can also go outside on leashes, according to Parker. She said it’s usually what pet owners do with dogs, but it can be normal for cats as well. Cats also need things to keep up with their mental health.

“So cat toys or cat puzzles or a cat condo, all kinds of fun things,” Parker said. “Cats can be so much fun.”

Another cat in the home helps with their socialization skills and help them both physically and mentally.

