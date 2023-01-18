Ways to keep up on your cat’s physical, mental health

Cats don’t always show their hurting, according to Young-Williams Animal Center.
Cats don’t always show their hurting, according to Young-Williams Animal Center.
By Jared Austin
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Keeping up with your cat’s health can be tricky sometimes as they tend to hide their illnesses and injuries, according to Young-Williams Animal Center. Kari Parker with the animal center there are a handful of signs to know if your cat is in good health.

“If a cat is purring or rubbing against your hands and legs or even slow blinking, that’s a sign you’re doing things right. It’s important that you have mental and physical stimulation,” Parker said.

She also recommends people take their cats to the vet twice a year.

Cats can also go outside on leashes, according to Parker. She said it’s usually what pet owners do with dogs, but it can be normal for cats as well. Cats also need things to keep up with their mental health.

“So cat toys or cat puzzles or a cat condo, all kinds of fun things,” Parker said. “Cats can be so much fun.”

Another cat in the home helps with their socialization skills and help them both physically and mentally.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The "significant" crash happened Tuesday evening.
Drivers charged after deadly crash; two children in critical condition, officials say
Several COVID-related tax breaks are expiring this year, which could make a big difference for...
Don’t expect big refunds on your tax return this year, experts say
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29.
Missing Morgan County man found dead, sheriff says
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Shooting on East Magnolia
KPD: Two 15-year-olds charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting

Latest News

Keeping up with your cat's health
Ways to keep up on your cat’s physical, mental health
Gusty storms Thursday morning
Foggy today to gusty storms and a First Alert Weather Day tomorrow morning
Tennessee Titans
Titans hire 49ers exec as next GM
ORAU Classroom makeover
2023 ORAU Extreme Classroom Makeover