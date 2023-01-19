4 arrested after using key fobs to steal cars from dealership, police say

Four people are in custody after stealing cars from a Knoxville dealership, according to an arrest report obtained by WVLT News.
(Left to right) Melvin Dudley, Quincy Jamison, Johnathan Fenn and Shykuria Bigby
(Left to right) Melvin Dudley, Quincy Jamison, Johnathan Fenn and Shykuria Bigby(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
According to the report, officers were at the Grayson BMW when they saw a car drop off a man, who stayed at the dealership for 10 minutes, then began walking down the street. Officers reportedly spoke to an employee at Grayson, who told them that several of their key fobs were missing.

Officers also said they followed a black Durango, the car that dropped off and later picked up the suspect at the Grayson BMW, to a nearby Home Depot, where one of the occupants bought a pair of tin snips. Those tin snips can reportedly be used to remove key boxes attached to cars on dealership lots.

That same Durango then allegedly dropped someone else off at Grayson Subaru, who wandered the parking lot for a few minutes. Officers checked cars after that person left and noticed that several cars were missing key boxes, the report said.

Later, officers reportedly got a notification from trackers they had placed on cars missing key boxes, indicating they were moving down I-40 and I-75. Responding officers then located the cars, which were allegedly driving with the Durango. When the officers turned on their lights, the occupants of the Durango began throwing items, like key boxes and a phone, out of the windows, the report said.

The officers said they were able to stop the cars and take several people into custody. Additionally, they said one of the discarded key fobs was connected to a theft in November.

The four suspects, identified as Melvin Dudley, Quincy Jamison, Johnathan Fenn and Shykuria Bigby were charged with theft of property.

