America’s pastime is changing, Smokies officials say traditionalists and new generation will both enjoy

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Professional Baseball is making some changes to keep players safe, and speed up the game.

Major League Baseball announced recently an electronic strike zone will be implemented across AAA along with bigger bases, banning the shift, and a pitch clock.

”You look at the NBA, the NFL, College Football it seems like its constant excitement and one of the strong arguments against baseball is it lacks that constant excitement, and it’s all become analytical,” said Tennessee Smokies General Manager Tim Volk.

At the double-A level, in which the Smokies compete in, they’ll continue with changes from last year, including the pitch clock, bigger bases, and banning of the shift.

”I think it’s an even and fun bland to keep tradition and America’s past time but generate excitement for the new fans,” said Volk.

Major League Baseball officials said the changes, like adding the pitch clock have sped up the pace of games by an average of 26 minutes.

The pitch clock has a number of different times depending on game situations.

Below is the release of rules from MLB:

A Pitch Timer will improve pace of play and reduce dead time. The Pitch Timer Regulations include the following provisions:

A pitcher must begin his motion before the expiration of the timer. Pitchers will have up to 15 seconds between pitches when the bases are empty and up to 20 seconds between pitches with at least one runner on base. Testing in the Minor Leagues involved 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds (19 seconds in Triple-A) with at least one runner on base.

A pitcher may disengage the rubber (timer resets) twice per plate appearance without penalty. Subsequent disengagements result in a balk, unless an out is recorded on a runner. The disengagement count resets if the runner advances; testing in the Minors had no reset until the following plate appearance



The bases will move from 15″ square to 18″ square.

MLB officials said doing this reduced on-field injuries by 13.5% and will also hopefully encourage teams to steal more as the distance between bases shrinks by 4.5 inches.

Below is how baseball is set to manage the defensive shift:

Lateral Positioning: Two infielders must be positioned on each side of second base when the pitch is released.

Depth: All four infielders must have both feet within the outer boundary of the infield when the pitcher is on the rubber.

No Switching Sides: Infielders may not switch sides unless there is a substitution.

As America’s pastime changes, Volk promised it won’t be completely different, saying baseball will still be baseball.

”Give it a shot, give it a shot and see what happens you’re still playing with a baseball, you still have a wooden bat you still got bases, the basics of everything are still there its really the fine details they’re trying to work out and fine-tune,” said Volk.

The Smokies open the 2023 season at home on Thursday, April 6, against the Birmingham Barons.

