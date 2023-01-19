Bystander performs CPR on badly injured children in fatal Magnolia Ave. crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the midst of a hectic scene on Magnolia Avenue in East Knoxville, a man who was on an afternoon motorcycle ride went out of his way to help a child in need.

A fatal crash claimed the life of 65-year-old Michael Williams on Tuesday afternoon, while his two grandchildren were badly injured in the back seat.

Eleven-year-old Gage has a broken pelvis and damaged lungs, according to family, while his six-year-old sister Hadley is suffering from a broken neck, arm, jaw and pelvis.

Davey Spurgeon heard the crash unfold as he watched two Dodge Chargers zip by him and decided to immediately turn around and began giving CPR to Hadley.

“I kept telling her ‘we’re not going to do this today, we’re not doing this today, you’ll be ok.’ And I just kept telling her that, and for a moment she looked up at me almost to say ‘let’s do this together’ and she just started fighting,” said Spurgeon.

Spurgeon helped Hadley start breathing again until first responders got on scene, after which she and her brother were taken to UT Medical Center.

There was never any hesitation or question that Spurgeon, a man who is CPR certified, was going to help, according to the Knoxville native. Although describing the encounter at times as “a helpless feeling,” Spurgeon continued to try to talk to Hadley and do what he could to help the situation. He encourages others to always strive to do the same.

“Even if you don’t know what to do, stop. You never know, you never know. You could be responsible for keeping someone alive or at least being with them in their last moment, and that means more than you think,” said Spurgeon.

The family of Hadley and Gage thanked Spurgeon on social media for his potentially life saving efforts, while they now ask for help in the form of a GoFundMe for medical expenses.

The drivers of the Chargers, who were found at the scene, were identified as Trinity Clark, 21, of Knoxville, and Tra’Shawn Glass, 20, of Knoxville.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, they have both been charged with felony reckless endangerment and drag racing.

