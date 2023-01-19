Campbell Co. woman indicted, charged in husband’s overdose death

Sonya Brotherton, Wallace’s wife, was one of the people responsible for giving drugs to her husband, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said.
Sonya Brotherton
Sonya Brotherton(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials announced a Campbell County woman was indicted and charged with her husband’s overdose death.

On April 2, 2021, TBI Drug Investigation Division agents joined Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators to look into the death of Abraham Zenas Wallace after he was found dead in the 300 block of Cumberland Overlook Lane in Jacksboro.

His cause of death was an overdose, TBI officials said, caused by fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity.

During the investigation, TBI officials determined that Sonya Brotherton, Wallace’s wife, was one of the people responsible for giving drugs to her husband.

The Campbell Co. Grand Jury returned indictments charging Brotherton with one count of second-degree murder and one count of delivery of schedule II.

On Tuesday, Brotherton was arrested and booked on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The "significant" crash happened Tuesday evening.
Drivers charged after deadly crash; two children in critical condition, officials say
Several COVID-related tax breaks are expiring this year, which could make a big difference for...
Don’t expect big refunds on your tax return this year, experts say
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29.
Missing Morgan County man found dead, sheriff says
Investigators are on the scene of a shooting with a victim in the 1200 block of Bradshaw Garden...
Police identify North Knoxville shooting victim, search for car ongoing
The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9th. Now, they’re...
DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee

Latest News

Maisie Thompson works to put the finishing touches on her piece of art at The Pines in...
Dolly Parton birthday bash planned in Sevierville
Police Lights
$365K in stolen property seized by Knox County Sheriff’s Office task force
Tyler Underwood
Man arrested for allegedly dumping puppies will not be charged, DA says
John Wayne Girdner
KY man accused of holding machete to woman’s throat, sheriff says