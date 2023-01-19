Colder air filters in Friday with some sunshine

Meteorologist Paige Noel says we have a brief break in the rain before more arrives.
By Paige Noël
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold air filters in Friday and sticks around for the weekend. We’ll see more sunshine before the rain returns Sunday and sticks around on and off throughout next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds move back in tonight becoming mostly cloudy by Friday morning. The breezy conditions continue overnight bringing in the colder air. We’ll drop to near 37 degrees.

A few light flurries in the higher elevations to spotty mountain snow showers are possible early in the day on Friday. Friday stays partly cloudy and breezy, but luckily not as windy. Still, it feels colder, and the high is back to “normal” at 48 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is mostly sunny, with a high of 50 degrees. We’ll see clouds increase in the evening, then rain moves in again Saturday night.

Sunday comes with light to moderate rain showers throughout the entire day and a high of 48 degrees. Scattered rain showers linger Sunday night and change to spotty snow in the higher elevations through Monday morning.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll get a break from rain chances Monday through Tuesday, but spotty rain is possible Tuesday ahead of a batch that moves in again Tuesday night into Wednesday, with a change to some snow showers in the higher elevations.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

