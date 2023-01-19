First Alert for gusty rain impacts morning commute, then a delay before the cold air arrives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The patchy to dense fog continues throughout the day as clouds continue to move in. We’ll see gusty rain and storms arrive Thursday morning with our WVLT First Alert Weather Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures warmed and winds increased, as a batch of rain and some storms blows through this morning. It is a First Alert Weather Day until 10 AM, because of the timing of rain for the morning commute, plus gusts of 40 mph can cause some isolated damage. We have an 80% coverage through the morning hours.

Spotty rain is possible through late morning to midday, but the sky clears so we have a window of time that is warm and sunny, but still windy. Gusts this afternoon are still in the 30+ mph range. We’ll bounce back to around 64 degrees this afternoon.

Clouds start moving in again this evening, and become mostly cloudy tonight. The winds continue, helping to move colder air into our area by the morning. We’ll drop to around 37 degrees, but the westerly wind 10 to 20+ mph makes it feel colder. A few light flurries in the higher elevations to spotty mountain snow showers are possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday stays partly cloudy and breezy, but luckily not as windy. Still, it feels colder, and the high is back to “normal” at 48 degrees. Stray light snow showers are still possible in the mountains where it’s stuck in the 30s.

Saturday is mostly sunny, with a high of 50 degrees. We’ll see clouds increase in the evening, then rain moves in again Saturday night.

Sunday comes with light to moderate rain showers throughout the entire day, and a high of 48 degrees. Scattered rain showers linger Sunday night and change to spotty snow in the higher elevations through Monday morning.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll get a break from rain chances Monday through Tuesday, but spotty rain is possible Tuesday ahead of a batch that moves in again Tuesday night into Wednesday, with a change to some snow showers in the higher elevations.

