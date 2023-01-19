Jackson police discover baby in dumpster

The newborn was found alive and is receiving treatment at the hospital.
Baby found alive in dumpster
Baby found alive in dumpster(Jackson Police Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A newborn baby was found in a dumpster early Thursday morning in Jackson.

The male newborn baby was found at 33 Carver Street at around 3:30 a.m., according to the Jackson Police Department. The baby was found in the dumpster alive and is receiving care at a local hospital.

Jackson police are investigating the incident and are working to identify the baby’s parents. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.

