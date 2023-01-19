Knox County announces new public health officer

Knox County’s public health officer position has officially been filled after the county’s previous officer, Martha Buchannan, retired in March 2022.
Dr. Megan Edwards
Dr. Megan Edwards(KCHD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Since Buchannan left, the position has been held by Dr. Warren Sayre. Sayre was only acting in a temporary role, however, and Thursday county officials announced that Dr. Megan Edwards will now take on the roll permanently.

Edwards is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and received her doctorate at East Tennessee State University. Currently, Edwards works at the University of Tennessee Medical Center as an infectious disease specialist. She also has an academic appointment with the UT Graduate School of Medicine. Additionally, Edwards is board certified in internal medicine, pediatrics and adult infectious diseases.

“This is an exciting addition to our team,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “I know the health department will welcome Dr. Edwards with open arms as she hits the ground running.”

Kevin Parton, the Knox County Health Department’s senior director, also spoke on the appointment.

“Dr. Edwards has years of clinical and academic experience working in this community,” said Parton. “We are excited for her to bring skills and expertise that I know will further the health department’s mission of serving the people of Knox County.”

Edwards will take on the position in late March.

