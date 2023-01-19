Knoxville Police Chief to recap first 7 months on the job

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department Chief Paul Noel is set to speak on his first seven months in the position.

Paul Noel was announced as the new chief at the end of April 2022. He is a 25-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department and replaced former-Chief Eve Thomas.

Noel was the finalist among 39 applicants and has made police accountability a priority, saying that the department needs to ensure it has a healthy working relationship with the community.

Early in his tenure, Noel signed the KPD up for ABLE, a program aimed at improving accountability. The ABLE Project is part of another program, the Ethical Policing is Courageous (EPIC) Peer Intervention Program, which was developed in part by the New Orleans Police Department.

In October, Noel’s team announced a series of promotions and department restructuring. Notably, he re-established the Central District, which is made up of three districts in the city. “This isn’t change for the sake of change. There is real purpose and intentionality behind this,” Noel said at the time.

Noel is expected to speak at 1 p.m. Thursday.

