Knoxville youth dance non-profit bringing Cleopatra show to Bijou Theatre

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - GO! Contemporary Dance Works, a Knoxville-based non-profit youth dance company, is set to bring Cleopatra to the Bijou Theatre. The performance will be a documentary-style show about Egyptian culture and the pharaoh.

The story will focus on Cleopatra’s politically-charged relationships with her half-sister Arsinoe IV and younger brother Ptolemy XIII.

“The story of Cleopatra is captivating,” states Lisa Hall McKee, director. “There is much information about her, but there is also much mystery. I did not want GO! to do the expected and tell her traditional story, so I dug around and discovered the other dangerous Ptolemaic Dynasty girl, Arsinoe. Truth or legend? We don’t know, but this a fascinating story and makes a very intriguing and educational narrative ballet!”

The two-act show, written and directed by McKee, features 75 dancers made up of professionals, pre-professionals and a youth cast. Julie E. Cox will dance the role of Cleopatra and Jeanene Winston will take on the role of Arsinoe.

“As we are primarily a youth company,” McKee says, “we are being very careful how we present this provocative and dangerous story. It has moments of intensity, beauty and danger but we are mindful of our youth in the cast and the audience. It is an elaborate ballet about clashing empires, is very historical and is appropriate for all ages.”

Kids who go will also get a free educational packet about Egypt.

Tickets are available here.

