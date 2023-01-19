Man arrested at Jefferson Co. elementary school after killing wife, sheriff says

Kenneth Belcher, 51, was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies at Mt. Horeb Elementary School.
Kenneth Belcher
Kenneth Belcher(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Wednesday after he called 911 saying he shot his wife, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a media release.

JCSO deputies were sent to 982 Ingram Road after a man had called saying he shot his wife.

JCSO officials said dispatch traced the caller’s phone to the back parking lot of Mount Horeb Elementary School on East Dumplin Valley Road.

Deputies arrested Kenneth Belcher, 52 of Talbott, at the school, the release said.

Officials said a weapon was found inside the passenger seat of the gray pickup he was in.

While Kenneth Belcher was being arrested, JCSO deputies and Jefferson City Police Department officers responded to the house on Ingram Road.

The body of Kenneth Belcher’s wife, Jennifer Belcher, was found at the home, according to JCSO officials.

JCSO officials said investigators determined Kenneth Belcher had shot his wife after a domestic dispute.

Kenneth Belcher was arrested for first-degree murder.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

