Oak Ridge K-9 celebrates birthday

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One K-9 officer in Oak Ridge celebrated his birthday on Thursday.

K-9 Officer Aron turned 2 years old, and the Oak Ridge Police Department celebrated his birthday in the best way. The dog honored the special day by chowing down on a “Happy Birthday” bone.

K-9 Officer Aron celebrated his second birthday in a big way. (Oak Ridge Police Department)

“Although he spent his day sniffing out crime, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate him!” ORPD officials said.

