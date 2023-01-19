Oak Ridge K-9 celebrates birthday

K-9 Officer Aron turned 2 years old and celebrated his birthday in the best way.
K-9 Officer Aron
K-9 Officer Aron(Oak Ridge Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One K-9 officer in Oak Ridge celebrated his birthday on Thursday.

K-9 Officer Aron turned 2 years old, and the Oak Ridge Police Department celebrated his birthday in the best way. The dog honored the special day by chowing down on a “Happy Birthday” bone.

K-9 Officer Aron celebrated his second birthday in a big way.
K-9 Officer Aron celebrated his second birthday in a big way.(Oak Ridge Police Department)

“Although he spent his day sniffing out crime, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate him!” ORPD officials said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

