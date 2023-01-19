Pedal for Pat is back to raise money for Summitt foundation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Six years ago, the Pedal for Pat event raised over $100,000 for the Pat Summitt Foundation in honor of legendary basketball coach Pat Summitt.

Now, the event is back.

The 1,098-mile, 12-day cycling event is set for Sept. 11 through 22. The team of 12 Summitt Cyclists will start at the University of Tennessee then pedal into several universities, hoping to gain support from SEC schools, the SEC Network offices and more.

The length of the race honors Summitt’s 1,098 career NCAA wins.

Pat Summitt (Tennessee Athletics)

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2013, file photo, former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt smiles as a banner is raised in her honor before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame in Knoxville, Tenn. Summitt, the winningest coach in Division I college basketball history who boosted women's game, has died at 64. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File) (KALB)

“I’m super excited to bring back the Pedal for Pat event because this was the foundational event that paved the way for Pedal for Alzheimer’s,” Josh Crisp, Founder and Board President said.

The first Pedal For Pat event became Pedal for Alzheimer’s, which serves as an umbrella organization for charity cycling events to benefit Alzheimer’s research, education, support and care.

“Pat always said ‘you win with people’ and I’m honored to witness the growing team of supporters that have joined the fight against Alzheimer’s in honor of her,” Crisp continued.

One of those supporters is Summitt’s former point guard, Michelle Marciniak.

Marciniak began to support the cause for Summitt, who died at 62 after being diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s at 57.

“Everyone’s family either has been or will be touched by this awful disease,” Marciniak said. “I feel it is my calling to shed the brightest of lights on Pat’s legacy to help people understand why one courageous woman’s fight can be the reason for a cure.”

All money from this year’s event will benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation and the Pat Summitt Clinic.

