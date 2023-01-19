Portal provides Vols with second BYU player

Cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally committed to Tennessee.
BYU Cornerback commits to Tennessee out of the NCAA Transfer Portal
BYU Cornerback commits to Tennessee out of the NCAA Transfer Portal(ON3 SPORTS)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Josh Heupel’s Tennessee Football Vols have landed a commitment from BYU cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally out of the NCAA transfer portal.

Jeudy-Lally, who started his career down the road at Vanderbilt, is the No. 36 corner in the 2023 on3 transfer portal rankings. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

He’s the second pickup from BYU this off-season, joining linebacker Keenan Pili.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

