Suspect in custody following deadly shooting in Talbott, officials say
The Jefferson County sheriff’s office is investigating
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken into custody early Thursday morning following a deadly shooting, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office.
It happened on the 900 block of Ingram Road in the Talbott Community.
Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed it to be a domestic-related incident.
No other information was released. The sheriff’s office says they are actively investigating and will be releasing more information on Thursday.
