Suspect in custody following deadly shooting in Talbott, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken into custody early Thursday morning following a deadly shooting, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office.

It happened on the 900 block of Ingram Road in the Talbott Community.

Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed it to be a domestic-related incident.

No other information was released. The sheriff’s office says they are actively investigating and will be releasing more information on Thursday.

