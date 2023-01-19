Suspect in custody following deadly shooting in Talbott, officials say

The Jefferson County sheriff’s office is investigating
By William Dowling
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken into custody early Thursday morning following a deadly shooting, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office.

It happened on the 900 block of Ingram Road in the Talbott Community.

Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed it to be a domestic-related incident.

No other information was released. The sheriff’s office says they are actively investigating and will be releasing more information on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

