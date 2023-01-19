Taylor Swift donates to Williamson County Animal Center

The shelter stressed its gratefulness for Swift’s donation and support.
One of the four adoptable pups named in Swift's honor.
One of the four adoptable pups named in Swift's honor.(Williamson County Animal Shelter)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Animal Center received an “enchanted” surprise from one of the biggest names in the music industry, the shelter announced on Tuesday.

Well-known cat lover and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift recently made a generous donation to the shelter.

“While all Swifties know Taylor loves cats, we hope she won’t mind that we named our newest adoptable puppies after her songs,” the shelter said.

Four adorable mixed-breed puppies were named “Carolina,” “Bejeweled,” “Midnight Rain” and “Willow” in Swift’s honor.

To adopt any of the four puppies, or check out the rest of the shelter’s adoptable animals, visit the Williamson County Animal Center’s website.

The shelter stressed that bringing a new furry family member into your home is a significant life change, and urged potential adopters to take a moment to consider if they are ready for the commitment.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The "significant" crash happened Tuesday evening.
Victim killed in Magnolia crash identified; two children in critical condition, officials say
Several COVID-related tax breaks are expiring this year, which could make a big difference for...
Don’t expect big refunds on your tax return this year, experts say
Traffic in Knoxville
Knox Co. Commission proposes new highway bypass around Knoxville
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Investigators are on the scene of a shooting with a victim in the 1200 block of Bradshaw Garden...
Police identify North Knoxville shooting victim, search for car ongoing

Latest News

Investigators are on the scene of a shooting with a victim in the 1200 block of Bradshaw Garden...
Police identify North Knoxville shooting victim, search for car ongoing
Feeling colder Friday
Colder air filters in Friday with some sunshine
K-9 Officer Aron
Oak Ridge K-9 celebrates birthday
Davey Spurgeon saw and heard the crash on his motorcycle and quickly rushed to perform CPR on a...
Bystander performs CPR on badly injured children in fatal Magnolia Ave. crash
The "significant" crash happened Tuesday evening.
Victim killed in Magnolia crash identified; two children in critical condition, officials say