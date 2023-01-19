Truth in sentencing bill aims to give violent offenders harsher sentences

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new truth in sentencing bill was introduced in the Tennessee State House by State Representative John Gillespie.

House Bill 5 will make force convicted rapists and kidnappers to serve the full sentence.

According to Gillespie, those who are convicted of these crimes today could be released after conviction with time served pre-trial.

“These crimes are happening and they’re just getting slaps on the wrist,” Gillespie told Action News 5.

Another portion of the bill will make it mandatory for convicted kidnappers to register as sexual predators--whether they’re victims were adults or children. This, according to Gillespie, was something he felt needed to be done in the wake of the Eliza Fletcher tragedy.

“But this bill is for everyone,” said Gillespie. “We have to draw a line.”

That metaphorical line, according to Gillespie, is one that has bipartisan support on his side.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.